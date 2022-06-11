First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 429 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. SAP comprises 0.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in SAP were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,680,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000.

SAP stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $92.94 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

