First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases 82 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.85 and a twelve month high of $259.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

