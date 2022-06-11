First Affirmative Financial Network Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 194,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 817.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

UPS opened at $173.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

