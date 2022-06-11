First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEP stock opened at $34.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

