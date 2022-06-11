First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Shares Down 2.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.62 and last traded at $58.62. Approximately 6,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 9,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95.
