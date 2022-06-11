First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $54.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

