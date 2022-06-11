Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 903,398 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $65,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

