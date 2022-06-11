Flow Price Tops $2.32 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $52.66 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00007928 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00321537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 196.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027930 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00434695 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

