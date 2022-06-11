Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $178.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

