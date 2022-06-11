Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,077 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $129,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 70,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

NYSE:PH opened at $263.61 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $253.33 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.