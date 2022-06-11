Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,958 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KLA by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $333.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.69. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.05.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

