Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $280.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.69.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.