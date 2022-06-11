Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $2,306,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 994,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,862,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 68,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,117,000 after buying an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $345.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.41 and a 200 day moving average of $508.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

