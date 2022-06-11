Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.43 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

