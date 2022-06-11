Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,257,000 after buying an additional 509,546 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,516,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,699,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG opened at $153.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

