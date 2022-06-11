Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 1,976 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,027,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.54. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

