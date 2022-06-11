FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Sells $119,780.00 in Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65.

FMC stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

