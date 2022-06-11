Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,972 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $52,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.