ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.47. 8,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 372,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

FORG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,930,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the period. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.