ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.45–$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.92 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.23–$0.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 249,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ForgeRock has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

