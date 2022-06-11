Fractal Price Hits $0.0306 on Top Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $508,346.32 and $44,230.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fractal has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00346811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.00446835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.