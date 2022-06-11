Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $18.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,512,056,122 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

