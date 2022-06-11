Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

