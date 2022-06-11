Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stake Reduced by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,690 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $1,587,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 126,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

FDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $32,068.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,940 shares of company stock valued at $508,438. Insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

