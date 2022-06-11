Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Down 9.1%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $14.23. 88,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,558,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRSH. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $526,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,632. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $9,408,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 176.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $51,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 425,335 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

