Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.48. 125,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,393,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Group (ULCC)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.