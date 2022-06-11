Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.48. 125,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,393,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.66 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Frontier Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Frontier Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.