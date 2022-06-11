Fuse Network Hits Market Cap of $6.07 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $383,555.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00339124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028948 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00436058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

