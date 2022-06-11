G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $37.00 at B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIII. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

