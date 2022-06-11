Gaj Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $121.00 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $12,145.37 and approximately $121.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029785 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.31 or 0.00440331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gaj Finance

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

