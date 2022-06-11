GAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 28th

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 197.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

NYSE:GBL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a market capitalization of $529.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.52. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.