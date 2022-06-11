GameCredits (GAME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $84,728.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $84,728.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00186031 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006322 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,732,617 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.