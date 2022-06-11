Garlicoin (GRLC) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $1,482.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Garlicoin Coin Profile
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,593,141 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Garlicoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
