GATX (NYSE:GATX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $6.45 on Friday, hitting $99.49. 184,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.97. GATX has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,460,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,069 shares of company stock valued at $13,351,343. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Company Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

