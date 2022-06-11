GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Down 6.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $31.89. 14,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,803,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in GDS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,025,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in GDS by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,556,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,392,000 after buying an additional 658,515 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

