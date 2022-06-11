Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Ingram Gillmore Buys 8,780 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore bought 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$13,521.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,648,923.20.

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.52 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

