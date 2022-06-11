General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in General Electric by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

