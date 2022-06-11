General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

