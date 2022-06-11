General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 130,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.45. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $116.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
