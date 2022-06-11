Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Reaches $228,545.14

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 12% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $228,545.14 and approximately $990.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

