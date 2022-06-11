Gifto (GTO) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Gifto has a total market cap of $15.02 million and $1.53 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

GTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

