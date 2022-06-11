Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.