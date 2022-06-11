Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 2.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.
GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
