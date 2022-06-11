Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Price Target Increased to 260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from 255.00 to 260.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 237.00 to 242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $251.00.
OTCMKTS:GJNSY opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $26.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.
