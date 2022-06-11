Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,073 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $95,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded down $9.19 on Friday, hitting $251.01. 2,188,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,940. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average of $252.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.