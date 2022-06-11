Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 28,952 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 512,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,221 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,438,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

