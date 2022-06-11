Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $73,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.46. 658,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.34. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

