Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,383,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $77,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,720,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,180,000 after purchasing an additional 790,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $43,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 8,451,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,756. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

