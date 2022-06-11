Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 221,543 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.06% of Intel worth $121,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

