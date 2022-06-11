Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 228,895 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,663,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,895 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.06% of Comcast worth $134,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 521,283 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Comcast by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 29,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

