Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $106,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 37,153,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,510,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $201.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.90 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.