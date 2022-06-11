Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,254 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $81,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,294,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.