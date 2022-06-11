Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 729,199 shares.The stock last traded at $39.94 and had previously closed at $40.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.